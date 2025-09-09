Roxanne Perez Reacts To AJ Lee's WWE Return
AJ Lee's WWE return has set the wrestling world on fire, and it's an exciting time for WWE talent and fans alike.
Video of Lee's return on SmackDown last Friday has garnered some of WWE's highest social media and YouTube traffic ever, as the former WWE Divas Champion came back to the company for the first time in more than a decade. She had previously retired shortly after WrestleMania 31, a show that saw her team with Paige to defeat The Bella Twins.
On Monday Night Raw, it was announced that Lee will officially step back in the ring to tag with real-life husband CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE WrestlePalooza on Sept. 20, a show that pushed AEW All Out off of its intended start time. The loaded show will also feature Brock Lesnar squaring off with John Cena, and the vacant WWE Women's World Championship will be on the line between Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky.
Lee's impact on the industry has been noted by many, including those on the WWE roster. One of those most influenced by Lee is none other than former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez.
Perez Reacts To Lee's Return
Not only is the Judgment Day member a big fan of CM Punk, but his wife is perhaps one of her greatest influences. Over the years, Perez has shared that she was a Lee super fan, even cosplaying as her and meeting her in person many years ago outside of a WWE event she attended as a fan.
On Monday, WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley jokingly asked if anyone had checked in on Perez, making sure she was okay after her idol returned. It turns out, Perez was more than fine.
The former WWE NXT Women's Champion quote posted Kelley's, sharing pictures she and Lee took together on Monday. One of the even recreated the image of when they first met a decade ago, with Lee holding a coffee cup and Perez hugging her.
Lee appeared on the show, having a confrontation with Lynch and Rollins before making the mixed-tag match for WrestlePalooza official.
