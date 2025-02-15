AEW Star Adam Cole Trademarks His Ring Name
Current AEW star, Adam Cole, is looking to own the trademark to the "Adam Cole" name. Cole filed for the trademark on February 14 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Though recently injured, Cole has been a staple AEW talent since making his company debut at All Out in 2021. He's had some of the biggest matches in company in history and wrestled in the first-ever main event in side Wembley Stadium against MJF for the AEW World Championship.
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Adam Cole Grateful For Cadaver Bone Donation, Thrilled To Be Back In AEW Mix
Cole was sidelined with a major concussion issue in 2022 and then again for most of 2024 because of a broken foot that he suffered in a freak accident during AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023.
Cole is a former NXT Champion and member of the Undisputed Era. Currently in AEW, Cole is back as a team with former Undisputed Era members, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly as the new Undisputed Kingdom faction.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Undisputed Kingdom challenged The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championships, but were unsuccessful in securing the titles.
