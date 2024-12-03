Ricochet Reveals Why Samantha Irvin Won't Be Announcing Any Matches Anytime Soon
You never say never in wrestling, but this one might be an actual never.
During an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Ricochet spoke about a potential appearance by his fiancé, former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin, for one of his matches in AEW.
Probably not, I would say no. I wouldn’t even want her to do that. I think she is so…she just doesn’t want to be a ring announcer at all. Any time of announcing, whether it’s boxing or UFC or NFL or basketball, she doesn’t want to announce the people’s names. She doesn’t want to do that specific act. She still would love to be a character. She still would love to be in a story, she would love to make the fans feel emotions and make them go through the roller coaster of emotions that she would like. But as simply just calling someone’s weight and town and telling them to come out, she doesn’t want to do that anymore.- Ricochet
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Irvin "Broke That Mold" For Ring Announcing Says Vic Joseph
Host Justin Dhillon then asked whether she would be involved in a non-announcing capacity.
Oh, I mean, that’s up to her. I don’t know if she even wants to be in wrestling right now because I think she doesn’t like the toxicity of it at the moment. She’s honestly just been loving not being a part of it. She loves being a wrestling fan now because people are like, ‘You can’t be saying that.’ She’s like, what are you talking about? I’m just a fan now. I can say whatever I want. She’s having the most fun she’s had in a long time.- Ricochet
Irvin’s shocking departure from WWE was announced on October 21st, leaving the company after a three year run. Irvin was replaced by former Monday Night Raw announcer Lilian Garcia the following day, with her return occurring at that night’s Raw from Philadelphia.
(h/t to Fightful for the transcriptions)
