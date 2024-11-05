Ricochet Reveals His Top Dream Opponents In AEW
Ricochet has a list of AEW stars that he wants to work with before his time with the company is finished.
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ricochet revealed who his dream opponents were in AEW. His list included Jon Moxley, MJF, Swerve Strickland, and others.
"There's so many," Ricochet said of the talent he'd like to work with in AEW. "There's Danielson, Edge, Jon Moxley, Swerve ... obviously MJF. There's mad opportunities right now, but again, I just got here. I literally just got here."
Since debuting in AEW late this summer, Ricochet has already had a handful of AEW dream matches. He wrestled Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship on AEW Dynamite and crossed paths with Konosuke Takeshita during a triple threat that also involved Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream. He's also wrestled Kyle Fletcher, Nick Wayne, and other AEW high flyers that his style meshes well with.
In the sam Van Vliet interview, Ricochet discussed where he got inspiration from and credited Jackie Chan fight scenes for providing him with new ideas for the ring. He also listed Rush Hour and other key Chan movies as his favorites.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Ricochet will team up with a mystery partner to face Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in a tag team match. He's a former Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion with WWE. He left the company in June after his contract expired.
