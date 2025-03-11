Roman Reigns Returns On WWE Raw And Spoils Steel Cage Match Between CM Punk And Seth Rollins
The Tribal Chief is back and he is ready to settle some scores.
Roman Reigns had not been seen since the Royal Rumble when Seth Rollins laid him out with two stomps, one onto the steel ring steps, following their elimination from the match.
The OTC made his long-awaited return to WWE on Raw at Madison Square Garden. He actually helped Rollins win his cage match over CM Punk, but that was far from the reason that Reigns was there.
Monday night's main event was physical bout that saw both Punk and Rollins utilize the cage to inflict violence upon their opponent. Punk's right shoulder was bright red for much of the match after he took a buckle bomb into the steel in the early going.
After a nauseating fight on the top of the cage, brilliantly shot by the new Raw drone camera, Rollins sent Punk crashing down to the ground with massive Superplex. He'd crawl into a cover but would only get a very close two-count.
Rollins himself would survive not one, not two, but three GTS's in this one. Punk meantime would escape an STF, a nod to John Cena's victory over him at Elimination Chamber, and a stomp to stay alive against his bitter rival.
Both men had multiple chances to escape the cage but neither wanted to win that way. At one point, Rollins was screaming at Punk to come earn his victory and he baited Punk into a GTS of his own and another stomp. Again though he could not keep the self proclaimed 'Best in the World' down for three.
Rollins would then climb to the top rope and deliver a super stomp onto Punk. As he was admiring his handy work, Roman Reigns would appear out of no where and drag Seth out of the cage to give him the victory.
The OTC would then viciously assault Rollins on the outside, giving him a stomp on the floor. He was then about to give The Visionary a stomp onto the steel ring steps, payback for what Seth did to him at the Royal Rumble, but security personnel stopped that from happening.
It was at that point that Reigns noticed his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, was checking on Punk inside the ring. Roman didn't like that one bit. He entered the cage and dropped Punk with a spear to close the show.
It's been the belief that Reigns, Rollins and Punk were being penciled in for a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41 and it appears that is indeed the direction all three men are heading into Las Vegas this April.
Full Raw Match Results:
- Jey Uso defeated Grayson Waller
- The New Day defeated Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee in a Tornado Tag Team Match
- Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley to become the No. 1 Contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
- Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk by escaping the steel cage, thanks to Roman Reigns
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Booker T Credits Logan Paul's Success To This One Trait
WWE Releases New John Cena Heel WrestleMania Merchandise
Details Announced For 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony
Tony Khan Discusses Not Closing AEW Revolution With Toni Storm & Mariah May's Hollywood Ending