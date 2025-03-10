WWE Releases New John Cena Heel WrestleMania Merchandise
John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber is still rattling the wrestling world, and the wheels appear to be fully in motion for a character change for the 16-time world champion.
Cena went heel for the first time in more than two decades at the Premium Live Event, turning his back on Cody Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock ahead of his WrestleMania showdown with the WWE Champion. It was an intricately-planned angle, and WWE is moving forward with this change in Cena's presentation.
The company released its first new merchandise for Cena since the turn on Monday.
Both new shirts indicate Cena could be returning to his old roots during the Ruthless Aggression Era, when upon chasing the WWE Championship for the first time in 2004 and 2005, Cena relied on his fans in the "Chain-Gang."
The shirts also feature the return of the bulldog mascot for Cena, which was popular among his early legion of fans.
While the shirts don't entirely indicate heel character work from Cena, they do provide some insight as to the direction Cena may go with the character upon returning to WWE television this month.
WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently said he wanted to see "new drip" from Cena upon turning heel, and it appears he got his wish.
