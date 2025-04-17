Roman Reigns Talks WWE Future With Not Much Time Left On His Current Contract
Roman Reigns is about to headline his record-breaking ninth WrestleMania and his triple threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be his 10th overall main event at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. It could also be one of his last.
The Tribal Chief sat down for a new interview with Vanity Fair and revealed that he plans to wind down his time in the ring relatively soon. His current contract with WWE is set to expire after WrestleMania 42 next year in New Orleans, according to the Vanity Fair piece.
“After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,” Reigns told Vanity Fair. “Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”
A transition to Hollywood would only be natural for someone with the special look and abilities of Roman Reigns. There's just this aura about him when he walks into a room. He commands attention.
Reigns told Vanity Fair that he's received numerous scripts over the years, but his commitment to wrestling has kept him from pursuing many of the offers coming his way. That said, once his calendar clears up, don't expect him to just take any role that hits his inbox.
“I almost want to model it after Tarantino, where we’re not just doing anything and everything. I want to really plot out: I want this one, I want that one."
The Tribal Chief also hinted a potential foray into politics one day, albeit in a joking manner. His immediate plans include a trip to Las Vegas this weekend. He'll take on Punk and Rollins in the main event Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium.
