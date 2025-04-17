Did We Just Get Confirmation The Rock Will Be At WWE WrestleMania 41?
Did we just get confirmation that The Rock will be at WrestleMania 41?
For months rumors have swirled over whether or not The Final Boss will make an appearance at the 'Showcase of the Immortals,' but there's been no confirmation from WWE or any other sources as to his status for the weekend.
The Rock has been absent from WWE ever since he took part in the brutal assault of Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, but users on X have noticed that the hashtag 'TheRock' will now appear with an emoji of The Rock's face with his signature raised eyebrow.
Is this the confirmation fans have been waiting? The timing, of course, is suspect as we're just just two days out from the event.
Hashtags for additional talent have also appeared on the platform over the past 24 hours, including for John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, IYO Sky, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jey Uso and Gunther.
All of those WWE Superstars are competing this weekend in Las Vegas.
WrestleMania 41 airs live at 7 p.m. EST on April 19th and 20th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Announced matches for the show includes Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the WWE Championships, IYO Sky vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, CM Punk vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat Match, Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, Gunther vs Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship and much more.
