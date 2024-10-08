Roman Reigns To Speak On This Week's WWE Smackdown After Bad Blood
Roman Reigns will appear on this week's episode of Smackdown from Greenville, South Carolina and will "sound off" on the events of Bad Blood.
Reigns teamed with Cody Rhodes in the main event of Bad Blood to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. He won the match for his team thanks to a returning Jimmy Uso and after hitting Sikoa with a Spear.
After the match, The Rock made his WWE return and confronted Jimmy, Cody, and Reigns. The Rock didn't directly say anything to Reigns, but simply counted to three on one hand before walking out of the arena. The Rock has not yet explained what his count meant or what his return to WWE means.
The Rock and Roman Reigns have history together outside of their family lineage. Both men teamed together against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match that was the night one main event of this year's WrestleMania. The Rock won that match for his team by pinning Rhodes. Reigns lost to Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line during the night two main event.
The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania in April. During that show, he and Cody Rhodes exchanged words in the ring, with Rock asking Rhodes to hold his newly won WWE Championship belt.