Ronda Rousey Netflix Biopic Details Revealed
Ronda Rousey's rise to dominance is being brought to the screen, and the project finally has someone to helm the effort.
The former WWE Women's Champion released her first book, "My Fight/Your Fight and Our Fight," back in 2015, detailing her difficult path to Olympic glory and into becoming one of the most dominant fighters in MMA history. Her second, entitled "Our Fight," came out in 2024 and detailed her WWE experience and her recovery from losing to Holly Holm. Both will serve as a foundation for the film.
Deadline reports Augustine Frizzell is set to direct the Netflix-owned project. Frizzle has two films to her credit, including the indie hit "Never Goin' Back," and also directed the pilot of the hit show Euphoria. She also directed four episodes of the upcoming Netflix series "The Boroughs." The report indicates she's a longtime Rousey fan, and read both books before even being considered for the project. Chernin Entertainment will produce the project.
Rousey co-wrote the script with her sister Maria Burns Ortiz, and per the report, received high praise for her effort.
"After going [through] dozens of scripts, she would ultimately pen the script all by herself in just seven days, blowing away her agents who couldn’t believe the script was from a first-time writer," Deadline said. "The script was soon taken to the market with Chernin moving fast to land a meeting to come on as producers. After that one sit down, they attached themselves as producers." It also claims Rousey met with WME’s story group department to learn about screenwriting structure and technique.
The project first got the green light from Paramount more than a decade ago, but landed with Netflix a few years later. It is unclear at this time how much of her WWE tenure it will cover, but she was with the company over the course of two periods of time from 2018-2019 and 2022-2023.
She is a two-time Smackdown Women's Champion, a one-time Raw Women's Champion, and also a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (6/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Backstage Update On WWE Night Of Champions Following U.S. Airstrikes On Iran
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley Reveals When He May Step Away From Wrestling For Good
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Bring Their Competitive Relationship To Season Two Of WWE LFG (Exclusive)