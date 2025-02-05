Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair On When She'll Name Her WrestleMania 41 Opponent
Charlotte Flair is in absolutely no rush to choose her WrestleMania 41 opponent.
The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner made her second stop along a week-long victory tour when she confronted NXT Women's Champion Giulia Tuesday night.
Bayley and Roxanne Perez were also in the ring when Charlotte made her appearance, and things quickly broke down after Cora Jade got involved with the most violent intentions.
Charlotte and Roxanne were able to escape the attack unscathed, but the same could not be said for Bayley and Giulia. The Role Model would later request a match against Cora and was given the green light to face her next week on NXT.
After the show was over, The Queen reflected on her return to from injury and to the show where her career began in an NXT Digital Exclusive.
“I spent a year and a half here training. All my rehab was here, my first time hitting the ropes, getting in the ring, getting familiar with the girls that are on NXT. So to come back where I’m homegrown, where my first match was, where my coaches are, it’s always surreal to come back, to remember your roots. They definitely gave me a warm welcome, so I was very appreciative. But I also had the opportunity to talk about Roxanne and Giulia in the Women’s Royal Rumble because they did do an incredible job. They’re not me, but they will get there [laughs]."- Charlotte Flair
Flair wrestled for the first time in over a year this past Saturday night, having missed all of 2024 after undergoing significant knee surgery. It was a triumphant return that saw the Queen become the first ever two-time winner of the Women's Royal Rumble.
While Charlotte was the subject of most of the headlines coming out of that match, she did walk away genuinely impressed with runner-up Roxanne Perez and Giulia - either of whom could ultimately end up being her WrestleMania 41 opponent.
"They really knocked it out of the park, and I do truly believe that NXT does have the greatest women’s division in the world. I do think Raw and SmackDown, when they get there, it is a different ballgame. But here is where you build the foundation, and they’re killing it, so I couldn’t have been more proud."
The last time that Charlotte won the Royal Rumble, she ended up choosing to face then NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. Once again Mami is an option for The Queen as Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion.
If Charlotte were to choose Ripley again, it would be their third match against each other at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. The potential for a generational match-up with new WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, however, has to be enticing for the already 14-time Women's Champion.
"Who knows who I’m gonna pick? It’s on my terms. Here’s the thing. WrestleMania’s not until April, so I’ve got all the time in the world. So, I’m just gonna take my time while you guys wait it out. It’s on my time. I might not even pick until the night before WrestleMania. Because I have the golden ticket."
Charlotte Flair is expected to be on SmackDown this Friday night to have a chat with Tiffany Stratton.
