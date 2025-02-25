Rumors Swirl About Vince McMahon's New Wrestling/Entertainment Company Today
Is Vince McMahon trying to launch a new wrestling company? That's the word of the street, and by street I mean social media, Tuesday afternoon.
The rumors began to swirl after a conversation between Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson this week on a new episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast.
Thompson was admittedly skeptical about what he had heard, but there were at least rumblings of WWE's former CEO trying to secure a spot with FOX. Which would come just months after Friday Night SmackDown left the network to move to USA.
“We’ve heard rumors that Vince has a studio and that he’s hired a bunch of former WWE executives," Conrad said. "Then we’re hearing rumors that he’s had conversations with cameramen who have experience shooting wrestling, which seems awfully specific, and if he’s just shooting traditional entertainment, why do you need a wrestling cameraman?”
PWInsider reported late last year that McMahon was looking to launch a new entertainment company, which is now being echoed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
"As of now I haven't heard of much lending to a new Vince McMahon wrestling company. He's absolutely aiming for some sort of entertainment-related company."
The speculation surrounding McMahon getting into business with FOX was only fueled by his attendance at Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, which aired on the network.
Ross Sapp has since reached out to representatives at FOX, who outright denied any involvement with a McMahon led wrestling promotion.
We'll keep you posted on an additional information regarding a Vince McMahon comeback attempt, as it becomes available.
