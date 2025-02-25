Drew McIntyre Is The Kind Of Troll That Would 'Take Your Girl' If He Wasn't Married
Drew McIntyre's confidence is at an all-time high heading into Elimination Chamber.
The former World Heavyweight Champion is walking around like a darker rebooted version of Will Ferrell's Ricky Bobby. He's just a big, hairy Scottish winning machine who wakes up every morning and pisses excellence.
McIntyre took part in a virtual press tour Monday ahead of this weekend's Premium Live Event and largely kept his answers in kayfabe. He was asked by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp to expound upon his glowing reputation as WWE's top troll, both on-screen and online.
"Nobody can go toe-to-toe with me online, on the mic, or in the ring. I’m the complete package", McIntyre said. "I’m not your average troll. I’ll rip you apart on social media, then you think of somebody who is sniveling behind a keyboard in their mother’s basement. That ain’t Drew McIntyre. I’ll tear you to pieces online then I’ll step behind the keyboard and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to kick my ass too.’ I do kick your ass. You’re lucky I’m married or I’d take your girl too. That’s the kind of troll I am, and no one can frickin' stop me."
When asked whether any of the boys in the back had taken exception to something he's said on social media and approached him about it, Drew said he doesn't hear the complaints from those people directly.
"No, they go to management and cry. Then, I laugh and say, ‘What are they going to do about it? Tell them to beat me up, but they can’t.’ You have to have thick skin in this game. It drives me crazy, people with thin skin. That’s the one thing I’ll give [CM] Punk credit, he’s got some thick skin when it comes to the words and gives what he can in the ring, he’s very lucky he defeated me through blood loss in [Hell in a Cell]."
McIntyre will once again be locked inside a steel cage with CM Punk this Saturday, along with John Cena, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest and Logan Paul, as Elimination Chamber takes place in Toronto.
A win for Drew would make him just the fourth Superstar ever to win three or more Men's Elimination Chamber matches in their careers.
