Carmella Promises To 'Tell Her Side' Soon After Reported WWE Departure
News broke late last week that former WWE Women's Champion Carmella is no longer with the company. Her WWE contract has expired, and for the first time in well over a decade, she is now a free agent.
Carmella had been noticeably absent from social media since that report hit the net, but as she revealed in an Instagram Stories message on Monday, she's been ill for the past week.
She's promising to speak on her situation soon and apparently has a fair amount of tea to spill.
"Some news broke last week and I just wanted to let you know that I've seen all of your texts and tweets and messages and DMs, and like, oh my god, you guys are just the best, and I'm so grateful for you and everything that you've been saying about Carmella and my career, and I'm so blessed. So thank you.
"I know there's a lot of questions and uncertainty around everything. I will be going on a podcast later this week, answering some of those questions and telling my side, because I have a lot to say about the situation." h/t Fightful- Carmella on Instagram
MORE: 20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
Carmella has not wrestled in nearly two years. She returned to WWE following a lengthy hiatus in early 2023, but would leave just a few weeks later when she and husband Corey Graves became pregnant with their first child together.
She had been attempting to work her way back to the ring in recent months, but has been dealing with health complications. Most notably a bout with foot drop syndrome.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Results (2/24/25): Final Chamber Hype, Seth Rollins Confronts Cody Rhodes, New Tag Champs
Former WWE Star Grateful Becky Lynch Pushed To Work With Her During NXT Title Run
"I'm Not A P****": Drew McIntyre Gives Update After Knee Procedure Ahead Of WWE SmackDown
Report Reveals Reasons Behind WWE Employee Morale Decline Amid Record Company Profits