SI

Mark Sanchez Charged With Felony Battery for Role in Violent Altercation

Stephen Douglas

Mark Sanchez was charged with a felony on Monday.
Mark Sanchez was charged with a felony on Monday. / Photo by Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

Mark Sanchez will be charged with a felony for battery resulting in serious bodily injury following a shocking incident early Saturday morning in Indianapolis. The Fox NFL broadcaster was involved in a violent incident outside an Indianapolis bar and ended up in the hospital after he was pepper sprayed and stabbed three times in the chest.

During a press conference on Monday morning Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that his office had reviewed the evidence and would charge Sanchez with a felony. He was initially charged with three misdemeanors. Sanchez went straight from the hospital to jail on Sunday where he posted bond.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call a game between the Colts and Raiders.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL