Mark Sanchez Charged With Felony Battery for Role in Violent Altercation
Mark Sanchez will be charged with a felony for battery resulting in serious bodily injury following a shocking incident early Saturday morning in Indianapolis. The Fox NFL broadcaster was involved in a violent incident outside an Indianapolis bar and ended up in the hospital after he was pepper sprayed and stabbed three times in the chest.
During a press conference on Monday morning Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that his office had reviewed the evidence and would charge Sanchez with a felony. He was initially charged with three misdemeanors. Sanchez went straight from the hospital to jail on Sunday where he posted bond.
Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call a game between the Colts and Raiders.
