Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens To Compete In An Unsanctioned Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens is official for WWE Elimination Chamber, but the company won't be responsible for what happens because the match will be unsanctioned.
On this week's episode of Raw, Zayn started the show with an in-ring promo and talked about his history with Owens. He said their fates in wrestling have been intertwined since the beginning of their careers and that they've forgiven and forgot a lot along the way. Zayn says that this time, he won't be forgiving Owens because Owens tried to end his career.
Zayn then demanded a match with Owens at Elimination Chamber. The audience popped big for that announcement, but the cheers turned to boos once Adam Pearce walked to the entrance ramp.
Pearce told Zayn that himself, Nick Aldis, the board of directors, and WWE medical have told Zayn that he cannot have the match due to his health.
MORE: Kevin Owens Challenges Sami Zayn To Be At WWE Elimination Chamber; Cleared Or Not
In response, Zayn begged Pearce, but continued to get the answer of "no." Finally, Pearce said that he couldn't sanction a bout between the two, but that the match would be official as long as Zayn agrees to unsanctioned stipulations that mean anything is allowed.
Zayn agreed and the match was official.
Zayn and Owens have wrestled numerous times, including a WrestleMania 37 match. At WrestleMania 39, they competed together as a tag team in the night one main event and defeated The Usos to win the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Owens attacked Zayn after his Elimination Chamber qualifying loss to CM Punk on Raw. He hit him with a Package Piledriver, which left Zayn laying in the ring until he was stretchered out of the arena.
WWE Elimination Chamber airs live on Peacock from Toronto on Saturday March 1.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/17/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber