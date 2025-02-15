Kevin Owens Challenges Sami Zayn To Be At WWE Elimination Chamber; Cleared Or Not
Sami Zayn doesn't know when he's going to be cleared to return to the ring, but whenever that time comes, he says he and Kevin Owens are going to fight once again.
Friday night on SmackDown the former Intercontinental Champion provided his first update to the WWE Universe since Owens dropped him with a package piledriver at the end of Raw two weeks ago. Zayn says he's experienced nerve damage in his neck and is continuously meeting with specialists.
Sami says the most difficult part of the past couple of weeks has been coming to terms with the meaning behind Owens' attack. He said it has almost become a joke with the amount of times they've turned on one another, but this time was different.
Zayn believes the motive behind the package piledriver was meant to end his career, plain and simple. And all because he decided to check on Owens' well being at the Royal Rumble instead of helping him win the WWE Championship.
Sami couldn't say when, but he promised KO he'd see him again soon and it would not be fun when that happened.
Owens would issue his retort to Zayn later in the night, naturally, with a message that was delivered from his car.
Kevin said that Sami doesn't know what real pain feels like, but he will if he travels to Toronto for Elimination Chamber on March 1. Owens challenged Zayn to come find him, whether he's medically cleared or not, and they can end things where they started together - in Canada.
