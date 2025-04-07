Saraya Staying Open To Wrestling Return With Desire To Train With WWE Superstar
All signs continue to point toward Saraya, or Paige, making her return to WWE at some point down the line.
The former WWE & AEW Women's Champion is now a free agent after being granted her release from All Elite Wrestling last month.
Saraya told The Takedown on SI at the time that she was planning to take the next year to work on projects outside of the ring, but was open to a wrestling return down the line. Whether that be in AEW or in WWE.
She's now telling TV Insider that getting back in the ring this year is a goal of hers, just not on television. She does want to step into The Hart Dungeon with WWE Superstar Natalya.
"I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again. I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years. I want to do the training side of things. I want to go to Nattie’s training school and get in the ring with her. That’s my focus this year. I didn’t get to do a Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber or anything I didn’t get to do. Maybe down the line I will get to do them, who knows?"
You can check out our full conversation with Saraya in the video above, where she goes into greater detail about her desire to have a wrestling reunion with AJ Lee, the rise of Toni Storm and so much more. Don't forget to subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel for additional interviews, talk shows and more!
