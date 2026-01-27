Becky Lynch Gives Her Daughter Pro Wrestling Career Advice

Becky Lynch is one of the most important women in the history of professional wrestling.

Lynch is currently the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, but has won a lot more than just that piece of gold throughout her career. Lynch is a multiple-time world champion, a Royal Rumble winner, and she wrestled in the first-ever all-women's main event of WrestleMania.

She didn't just wrestle in the main event, but she won it. At WrestleMania 35 inside MetLife Stadium in 2019, Lynch beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match and won both the WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Women's Championships.

In addition to being a pro wrestler, Lynch has another job out of the ring that's tremendously important. Lynch is a Mom.

Lynch and husband, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, welcomed their daughter into the world in December of 2020. The child of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins would certainly have pro wrestling in her genes, but could she ever become a pro wrestler? Lynch had one piece of advice for her if she ever decided to walk down the same path as Mom and Dad.

Becky Lynch has special wrestling career advice for her daughter

Becky Lynch | Netflix

In an interview with Billboard, Lynch spoke about her daughter potentially getting involved in wrestling and was asked what advice she'd give her daughter.

"Just keep your head about ya. As much as this is a physical game, a lot of it is a mental game too. It’s about kind of keeping your head about ya. That’s it. Just keep your feet planted on the ground and remember where you came from.” Becky Lynch

Lynch had a busy 2025 once she returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 41. Lynch became Intercontinental Champion and feuded with Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri. She also participated in WarGames at Survivor Series.

As for Rollins, he was busy until he injured his shoulder in a match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Rollins has been out of action since then as he recovers. Rollins does not have an official return date, but has said he hopes to be ready for WrestleMania

He confirmed in an interview this week that he would not be appearing at the Royal Rumble this weekend.

WWE kicks off the Road to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Announced matches for the show include both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, Gunther vs. AJ Styles with Styles' career on the line, and more.

