Liv Morgan Provides Dominik Mysterio Injury Update

Liv Morgan recently returned to WWE and when she did, she helped fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, win the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship from John Cena.

Morgan was out for a chunk of 2025 with a shoulder injury. She returned at Survivor Series at the end of November in San Diego and low-kicked John Cena, which allowed Mysterio to pick up the victory. Morgan and Dominik were only back together for a few weeks before the injury bug hit again.

This time, the bug hit Dominik instead of Morgan. Mysterio injured his shoulder during an AAA event at the end of 2025, and the injury was said not to be serious, with the star reportedly returning to WWE soon.

Dominik Mysterio set to return to WWE

Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio | WWE

On this week's episode of the Raw Recap podcast, Liv Morgan provided an update on Mysterio and said he's recovering, but playing things safe regarding a potential return.

“He’s home resting. He’s just recovering. We’re just playing it safe. He is, after all, our double champion. He is, as of right now, the crown jewel of The Judgment Day so we protect and cater to Daddy Dom and we’re just playing it safe with him and he’ll be back soon." Liv Morgan

Morgan added, "He’s doing some well-deserved R&T. He was quite literally running Monday Night Raw for like the last full year. You don’t think that Daddy Dom deserves a little bit of a break?"

Mysterio had a big year for WWE in 2025. He won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and also secured the AAA Mega Championship later in the year.

As for Morgan, she and Roxanne Perez will be looking to get tag team gold at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show at the end of the month. This week on WWE Raw, Morgan and Perez defeated The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to earn the number one contendership to the WWE Women's World Tag Team Championships.

Those titles are currently held by Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Sky and Ripley defeated The Kabuki Warriors on the first Raw of 2026 to win the belts.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event airs live on Peacock on January 24. The other announced match for the show is a Fatal Four-Way Match. The winner of that match will become the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which is currently held by Drew McIntyre.

Four singles qualifying matches will take place on this week's episode of SmackDown. The winners of each will move on to the number-one-contender battle.

