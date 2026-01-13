Major Update On Rumored Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns Rematch At WrestleMania 42
There's an old saying in the wrestling business, plans change, and that appears to be the case with one of the marquee matches that was reportedly being discussed for WrestleMania 42 this coming April.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported late last year that it was very likely that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns III for the WWE Championship would be taking place at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Las Vegas. in The tension between Rhodes and Reigns at the end of Survivor Series: WarGames certainly suggested that WWE was leaning that direction.
It would have been their third clash for the company's top prize at WrestleMania in the past four years, but the rumors of that match were met with heavy pushback from an online crowd that is seemingly hungry to see something new.
It's unknown if that was the driving force behind recent creative decisions, but Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship victory this past Friday night has completely shaken things up.
During Tuesday morning's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that WWE decided to pivot away from Rhodes facing Reigns at WrestleMania around Wednesday of last week when they decided to put the WWE Title on the Scottish Warrior.
While Meltzer hasn't heard what the new plans are exactly, he said that Rhodes versus Reigns "probably" is not happening, and that a trthe iple threat match for the WWE Championship between Drew, Cody and Jacob Fatu "may" be on the table. It's also possible that match takes place prior to WrestleMania 42.
There's no word yet on where these creative changes leave Roman Reigns in regards to WrestleMania, if he's not facing Cody Rhodes.
Top WrestleMania plans should start to come into focus soon
The pitch to take the WWE Championship off of Cody Rhodes last Friday reportedly came from Drew McIntyre and The American Nightmare himself. A similar pitch was reportedly made by both superstars ahead of Wrestlepalooza last September. So, whatever the new direction is for Cody, he appears to be on board with it.
The road to WrestleMania will officially start at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 31 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The annual Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches will once again headline the show, and should give fans a much clearer picture of what the world champion scene for both divisions is going to look like this spring.
Drew McIntyre will also defend the WWE Championship that night. His opponent will be decided by a tournament that is set to get underway this Friday night on SmackDown. Four singles matches will take place, with the winners advancing to a No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24.
The Latest On WWE,AEW, & More
WWE Raw Results (1/12/26): Gunther Defeats AJ Styles, Bron Breakker Suspended
CM Punk Explains Why Villains Are Better Than The Good Guys
Netflix Touts Massive WWE Viewership Numbers In 2025
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com