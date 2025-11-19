Seth Rollins Lines Up Next NFL Appearance For Holiday Special

One thing Seth Rollins has made very publicly known is his love for football, specifically his team, the Chicago Bears.

The WWE, NFL, and Seth Rollins have all had a great relationship together, previously having Seth Rollins come out to announce one of the Bears' selections at the 2025 NFL Draft. Rollins also frequently appears on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network.

And even though the WWE universe is still waiting for Rollins to recover from injury and return to the ring, they'll be able to watch him on Christmas Day, as he has been the NFL and Netflix have confirmed he'll be a special guest for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game.

Announcing our on-air talent for NFL Christmas Gameday 🏈



Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 1 PM ET

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 PM ET



LIVE on Netflix December 25 pic.twitter.com/vW6CJmlrir — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 18, 2025

That game will also feature names such as Manti Te'o, Brandon Marshall, and Noah Eagle, filling roles such as Desk Analyst and Play-By-Play commentator.

Netflix's push to add more live sports to the service has seen the streaming giant partner with WWE and the NFL. These Christmas Day broadcasts began on Netflix last year, with current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appearing as a special guest.

As far as Seth Rollins goes, there was a recent update regarding his injury. Rollins made an appearance with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin when they were at an event for Austin's Broken Skull beer. Fans noticed that Rollins was no longer wearing the sling around his shoulder that he had worn during his more recent media appearances.

Seth Rollins | WWE

Rollins confirmed during an appearance on Good Morning Football that his injury is going to keep him sidelined for around six months.

Seth Rollins' Possible Storylines Upon Returning

Whether or not Rollins will be gone for the full six months following his shoulder surgery, there are plenty of possible storylines for him to get involved in upon his return.

The Vision turns on Seth Rollins | WWE

The most obvious is going after his former faction, The Vision, as he was written off television via an attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed the night after Crown Jewel: Perth. Recently, the faction has aligned with Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar for the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames match.

After that, it is highly likely that Rollins will be targeting the championship he never lost, whether that be held by CM Punk or somebody else.

