Seth Rollins Names Tom Brady as Tag Team Partner for Unique Situation

Tom Brady has been a popular topic in the pro wrestling world in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

Brady got into a war of words with WWE Superstar Logan Paul after Brady called pro wrestling cute and alleged that WWE athletes would not fair well in the NFL. Paul harshly pushed back on that claim and the altercation led to rumors of a Brady appearance at WrestleMania.

Other pro wrestling stars have chimed in on the WWE to NFL comparisons and have defended WWE. Now, Seth Rollins says that he'd choose Tom Brady as a tag team partner, but it would be for a very unique competition.

Seth Rollins would team with NFL star Tom Brady

Tom Brady | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Good Morning Football, Rollins was asked which NFL star he'd want to be stranded on a desert island with. Rollins chose Brady because of his level of fitness and greatness.

“I need somebody who is locked in," Rollins said. "I need somebody who is going to be well-prepared for something like this. I need somebody who is a perfectionist. I can’t be living in the desert. I can’t be out there surviving and trying to find lizards and stuff to eat. I need somebody to lock in with me to get out of there. I’m going with Tb12 ... I’m going with Tom Brady.

"He’s going to execute. He’s not going to take no or anything less than greatness. We are going to get out of that desert one way or another. If everything goes badly and it gets bad, this is the healthiest man on the planet. If I have to eat him, I have to eat him. He has lean meat for me to survive on. I know I’ll be healthy. He ain’t gonna eat me. I ain’t afraid of Tom Brady. I already said that many times. We know who is going to win between Seth Rollins and Tom Brady. In this instance, I want him on my side."

Rollins is gearing up for a busy week with WrestleMania 42 on the horizon as he's scheduled to face Gunther at the event after Gunther viciously attacked him on Raw last week. Rollins said this week that he was sure Gunther and Paul Heyman were in a business relationship together, which made his WrestleMania match personal.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 in Las Vegas. The two main events for the show are Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship and CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Another feature match on the show is Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi. Lesnar was indirectly teased as a potential opponent for Gunther because of his current involvement with Paul Heyman.