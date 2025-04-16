Seth Rollins On Controversial Tiffany Stratton And Charlotte Flair Promo
Seth Rollins has given his stamp of approval to the controversial Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair promo on Smackdown, which saw both talents go off-script and get personal ahead of their WrestleMania match this weekend.
In an interview on Outta Pocket with RG3, Rollins spoke about the promo between Stratton and Flair, saying it was the best thing that could have happened for their match. Rollins also spoke about needing to have a thick skin in the pro wrestling business.
"No matter what, it's a collaboration," Rollins said of pro wrestling. "Look, I've been out there in the ring with people I didn't like. You've worked with plenty of people you did not like. But, there is a certain respect that you share. A communication that should happen and an understanding ... In our industry you have to be able to have a thick skin because we are in the conflict business.
"What happened last Friday was the best thing that could have happened for their story. Because we're on this podcast talking about it right now. Had it not happened, we wouldn't even be thinking about it. So, in my opinion, it's going to help bolster their match leading into WrestleMania. Can we get both to come together and work together? TBD."
MORE: Tiffany Stratton Addresses Off Script WWE SmackDown Promo Exchange With Charlotte Flair
Stratton and Flair both traded very personal jabs on Smackdown two weeks ago. Flair made fun of Tiffany's voice and Stratton went in hard on Flair for having three failed marriages. Stratton and Flair will be squaring off on WrestleMania Saturday with Stratton's WWE Women's Championship on the line.
As for Rollins, he is set to main event his second straight WrestleMania. Last year he teamed with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock in the night one main event. This year, he's going to face both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple threat match.
WrestleMania is this weekend on April 19 and April 20 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
