Seth Rollins Tells The World A Fact About Paul Heyman That Nobody Knows
Seth Rollins has spilled the beans on a fact about Paul Heyman that nobody else knows.
During an interview appearance with Kay Adams, Rollins spoke about Heyman and opened up on something about him that the everyday fan might not be aware of. Rollins said that people don't know that Heyman is a tremendous father.
"Paul's a great Dad," Rollins said when asked to tell the world something secret about Paul Heyman.
"Paul's a great dad. That's something that people may not know about him. I don't want to blow your spot Paul E, but you're a pretty good dad, dude. Loves his kids more than anything in the world. I've known Paul now for almost 15 years, so I've watched his kids grow from little tykes to now they're like full grown people."
Heyman and Rollins haven't always seen eye to eye during their time in WWE, but they are on the same page now and have been since WrestleMania 41. Rollins defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the night one main event and got help from Heyman. Since then, Heyman and Rollins have run things on WWE Raw each week and have added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to their group.
In the same interview, Rollins credited Heyman for being a master player at the political game backstage. He said that Heyman sees moves far in advance, which helps him attach on to the right talent and the right stories in the company.
This weekend, Seth Rollins will try to win his second Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank PLE from Los Angeles. In addition to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, other announced matches include the Women's MITB match, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. John Cena and Logan Paul, and more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Takedown Discussions: Is Triple H Getting Too Much Blame For WWE Talent Releases?
Kamille Reportedly Not Expected Back In All Elite Wrestling Any Time Soon
WWE Money In The Bank Predictions: Will Cody Rhodes Get Some Revenge Against John Cena?
Goldberg Confirms WWE Retirement Match, Reveals Injury Setbacks During Training