Kamille Reportedly Not Expected Back In All Elite Wrestling Any Time Soon
Kamille's absence from All Elite Wrestling is expected to extend well into the summer and perhaps even beyond.
The former NWA Women's Champion has not appeared on AEW programming since her partnership with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné abruptly ended roughly six months ago.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting that there was a belief that AEW President Tony Khan was not a fan of the pairing and chose to pull the plug on it. That decision has effectively left Kamille benched ever since, even though Mercedes was reportedly willing to have a match to close out the storyline.
While no official reason has been given for Kamille's extended hiatus, it is expected to continue for the foreseeable future due to a new project outside of the ring.
"We’re told that much like Wardlow, Kamille has an upcoming television product she’s working on that will have her busy through part of the Summer," Ross Sapp said in his report. "Kamille still has plenty of time left on her AEW deal, and has continued to do signings, but hasn’t wrestled since her absence outside of a battle royal on the indies."
Kamille, also known as Kailey Latimer, already has some acting credits to her name. Most recently she starred as June Byers in Queen of the Ring, the 2024 biopic on the life of Mildred Burke.
