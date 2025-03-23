AEW Slam Dunk Sunday Preview [3/23/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Get ready to feel the wrath on AEW Slam Dunk Sunday!
The second episode of a two-night special edition of AEW Collision hits the air at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT tonight on TNT and Max.
As if a Sunday slate of wrestling wasn't enough to get you to tune in, fans will want to stick around after all the NCAA tournament games for a heavy dose of Harley Cameron. Not only will Cameron be in action, but she'll be hanging around afterward to offer up her expert analysis at the commentary desk when Hologram & Komander battle La Facción Ingobernable.
Bandido will also face off against Johnny TV and the AEW World Trios Titles will be on the line tonight as Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC defend against Top Flight & AR Fox.
AEW Slam Dunk Saturday was headlined by Daniel Garcia defending his TNT Championship against Adam Cole. The two competitors fought to a time limit draw for their second straight no contest finish. Full results can be found HERE.
Here is everything you need to know about AEW Slam Dunk Sunday:
AEW Slam Dunk Sunday Start Time:
Time: 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. CST)
AEW Slam Dunk Sunday Location:
Location: Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Omaha, Nebraska
How to Watch AEW Slam Dunk Sunday:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
The Death Riders (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox for the AEW World Trios Championships
Harley Cameron will be in action
Hologram & Komander vs. Dralistico & Beast Mortos
Bandido vs. Johnny TV
AEW Slam Dunk Sunday SPOILERS:
Tonight's show was pre-recorded Wednesday night after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Match results can be found HERE.
