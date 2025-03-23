Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Slam Dunk Sunday Preview [3/23/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

FEEL THE WRATH! Harley Cameron will be in action tonight on a special Slam Dunk Sunday edition of AEW Collision.

Rick Ucchino

Harley Cameron will be in action Sunday night!
Harley Cameron will be in action Sunday night! / All Elite Wrestling

Get ready to feel the wrath on AEW Slam Dunk Sunday!

The second episode of a two-night special edition of AEW Collision hits the air at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT tonight on TNT and Max.

As if a Sunday slate of wrestling wasn't enough to get you to tune in, fans will want to stick around after all the NCAA tournament games for a heavy dose of Harley Cameron. Not only will Cameron be in action, but she'll be hanging around afterward to offer up her expert analysis at the commentary desk when Hologram & Komander battle La Facción Ingobernable.

Bandido will also face off against Johnny TV and the AEW World Trios Titles will be on the line tonight as Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC defend against Top Flight & AR Fox.

AEW Slam Dunk Saturday was headlined by Daniel Garcia defending his TNT Championship against Adam Cole. The two competitors fought to a time limit draw for their second straight no contest finish. Full results can be found HERE.

Here is everything you need to know about AEW Slam Dunk Sunday:

AEW Slam Dunk Sunday Start Time:

Time: 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. CST)

AEW Slam Dunk Sunday Location:

Location: Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch AEW Slam Dunk Sunday:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

The Death Riders (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox for the AEW World Trios Championships

Harley Cameron will be in action

Hologram & Komander vs. Dralistico & Beast Mortos

Bandido vs. Johnny TV

AEW Slam Dunk Sunday SPOILERS:

Tonight's show was pre-recorded Wednesday night after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Match results can be found HERE.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

