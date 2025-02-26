Sheamus Signs With New Talent Agency
WWE star and former world champion, Sheamus, has signed a new deal with the Paradigm talent agency.
Deadline reported the news on Wednesday morning.
Sheamus joins a growing list of WWE Superstars that are currently repped by the agency. According to Deadline, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, Montez Ford, Nattie Neidhart, and Alexa Bliss are all WWE talents who work with Paradigm.
Sheamus is a multiple-time world champion and tag team champion in WWE. He made his company debut in 2009 and immediately feuded with Triple H near the top of the card.
Recently, Sheamus has been in pursuit of the WWE Intercontinental Championship -- the one championship in the WWE that he has yet to hold. Sheamus challenged Bron Breakker for the IC championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in January, but lost the match.
Sheamus has nearly 17 million social media followers across multiple platforms and has a special exercise show on YouTube. He's also been in numerous films including playing the iconic Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows movie.
