Exclusive First Look: Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Clash On Hot Ones Versus, Drew Torches CM Punk
WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been battling in the square circle for over 20 years. But in their episode of Hot Ones Versus, the friends and foes will have two choices: Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Whoever eats the most wings, loses!
The Takedown on SI has received an exclusive first look of the duo clashing on Hot Ones and in the clip, Drew McIntyre torches his rival, CM Punk, after Sheamus asks him to be honest about his feud from last year.
"Punk, I'm so sorry that I raised your profile and helped erase a massive amount of negative publicity you had," McIntyre said on the show. "I lifted you up constantly and earned you the biggest contract of your entire life, you f***ing p***k."
Sheamus didn't buy that McIntyre's answer to his question was real and forced him to eat a tremendously spicy buffalo wing.
Drew McIntyre may square off with CM Punk again this weekend at the Royal Rumble. Both Punk and McIntyre have declared for the men's Royal Rumble match and intend on earning a championship match at WrestleMania.
Last year, Punk and McIntyre had a trilogy series with one another. Drew McIntyre defeated Punk at SummerSlam, but Punk got victories at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood.
As for Sheamus, he wrestled Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend, but was unsuccessful in capturing the championship -- the only one he hasn't held in WWE.
The full Hot Ones Versus episode with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre drops on the First We Feast YouTube channel on Tuesday, January 28.
