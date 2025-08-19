Becky Lynch, Triple H, And The Wrestling World Reacts To Naomi Announcing Her Pregnancy On WWE Raw
Naomi vacated her WWE Women's World Championship on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, but had a very good reason for doing so.
After not being medically cleared to defend her world championship last week on Raw, Naomi addressed the WWE Universe this week on the show. Before she did, a clip of her on the Stephanie McMahon Podcast with her husband Jimmy Uso aired. In it, she revealed that she was pregnant and having a baby.
At first, Naomi refused to give her world title belt to Adam Pearce. Instead, she laid the belt in the ring and threatened the next champion. Naomi said that in nine months and some change, she'd be coming back to win her title back.
Moments after Naomi dropped the news on Raw this week, social media users reacted to her announcement -- including Becky Lynch. In a clear trolling of her critics when the same thing happened in 2020, Lynch wrote, "How irresponsible. Getting pregnant as a champion" in a post on X.
Many WWE fans and talent commented on Naomi's big night and big news.
The wrestling world congratulates Naomi
@PhilDL616: "Naomi has been talking about wanting to be a mother for a while. So congratulations are in order"
@GettingOverCast: "Naomi is so in the zone she's doing a heel pregnancy announcement. This is awesome. Congratulations to her."
@twcworldwide: "Congratulations to Naomi and Big Jim! Sending blessings!"
@itsBayleyWWE: "THANK YOU, BIG JIM HAHAHAHAAH"
@SanchoWest: "ONLY IN PRO WRESTLING you can get a baby announcement that ends in a HEEL promo"
@THELEGlTBOSS: "As a total divas og watcher I know how much this means to Naomi and Jimmy I’m so happy for them."
@ChuckTaylor516: "That announcement by Naomi was everything. To be able to break character, get back into character, instantly break it only to get back in it while being sincere so amazing"
@TripleH: "Couldn’t be happier for @TheTrinity_Fatu & Jimmy @WWEUsos! Some things matter more than championships."
@onikabankz: "Watching Naomi tonight you could FEEL her heart was torn in between leaving off the biggest run of her career and having a baby… she’s worked her entire career for what she’s been doing and the only thing that could stop her was something she wanted even more… a family"
@_kennythoughts: "SAMI ZAYN BOUT TO BE AN UNCLE Y’ALL!!!"
@thedivaszn: "Naomi being pregnant and still wrestling for all these moments/matches. THATS ICONIC"
