SmackDown Star Kit Wilson Reveals What He Wants to Do With the United States Title

The tag team of Pretty Deadly has been in WWE since joining NXT UK back in 2019. They would find success by capturing the NXT UK Tag Team and later the NXT Tag Team titles on two occasions.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson would make the move from NXT to the main roster in 2023, getting drafted to SmackDown, but tag team gold has eluded them since the change in scenery.

Kit Wilson's current single run

2025 saw Pretty Deadly appear on-screen less as Kit Wilson started emerging as a singles talent. He took part in a number one contendership tournament for the Speed title and had several matches on Main Event.

Wilson revealed that Elton Prince suffered a neck injury during a match and underwent neck fusion surgery, putting the team on a hiatus. Prince's last match was on the May 2nd episode of SmackDown where Pretty Deadly suffered a loss to Fraxiom.

Things have been going rather well for Kit Wilson during his singles run in large part due to a new character change and catchy theme music that has been trending among wrestling fans.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Wilson revealed his hopes of capturing the United States Championship and sharing it with his tag partner, saying.

"I'm a tag guy til I die. I'd love to win the US title and I would love to cut that thing right in half, I'll give half to Elton. I'll take half, I'll proudly wear the half on SmackDown, but that other half in my eyes belongs to Elton." Kit Wilson, INSIGHT with CVV

Cutting a championship in half was something that the duo of LayCool, Layla and Michelle McCool, did back in 2010 as both women held one half of the Women's Championship and would defend the two halves as one singles title.

Wilson reveals that he is a tag team guy forever, but is a singles wrestler at the moment. He also speaks about how he loves the Intercontinental Championship and would love to hold that someday. Chris Van Vliet mentions that he believes Wilson could have a great custom design for a singles belt, to which he agrees, saying that he already has designs made.

Timeline for Elton Prince to return

Neck fusion surgery is rather serious and could take quite a bit of time to recover from, but Kit Wilson was able to give a positive update about Elton Prince when speaking with Chris Van Vliet.

He revealed that Prince's surgery went through and everything was good. He also said that it had been more than two weeks and that everything seems to be on track. Besides that, there isn't any sort of window for a return, but hopefully, Prince is able to recover completely and not risk further injury when he is able to wrestle again.

