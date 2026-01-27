Seth Rollins Again Addresses His Injuries and Retirement Timeline

Six WWE World Championships and two WrestleMania main events have come with a long list of serious injuries for Seth Rollins.

Rollins, 39, tore his ACL, MCL, and his Medial Meniscus in 2015 during a Sunset Flip powerbomb attempt on Kane at a house show. Since then, he's suffered multiple injuries to both knees and has managed uncomfortable back pain for years now.

While the back injury in late 2023 that dominated the story between Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura didn't keep Rollins out of action, he was certainly in a great deal of pain during that time.

Before the Royal Rumble this Saturday, January 31, Rollins spoke with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take to explain what kind of pain he's in now and how his torn rotator cuff is recovering.

Seth Rollins is nowhere near the finish line

If Rollins decided to retire from pro wrestling tomorrow, he would retire as a first ballot WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest pro wrestlers to ever live. However, it's easy to forget that he enjoyed a six-year pro wrestling career before joining Florida Championship Wrestling in 2010. Rollins made his wrestling debut in August 2004.

"I've got some chronic pain going on, that's for sure. I'm almost 40 now I've been doing this for over 20 years...I am about 22 years deep into this wrestling thing and I think I'm probably closer to the end than I am to the beginning." Seth Rollins on ESPN's First Take

Despite discussing the kind of pain he's in on a day-to-day basis, he also confirmed that he's not done winning championships and putting on classics with WWE anytime soon.

" However, I'm still under 40 and I feel like I've got a lot of years left. I feel like I'm really just in the middle of my prime right now. The physical hasn't declined and mentally I'm as sharp as I've ever been. So, there's a lot left in the Seth Rollins tank, Stephen A." Seth Rollins on ESPN's First Take

Seth Rollins will not be wrestling in the Royal Rumble

Rollins has been out of action since tearing his rotator cuff in the Crown Jewel championship match against Cody Rhodes in October 2025. Bron Breakker would spear Rollins out of The Vision on the following WWE Raw, and the World Heavyweight Championship he held was vacated.

Rollins was asked again whether there's any possibility he'll make a surprise appearance during the Royal Rumble.

"I'll give it away, I'm not going to be at the Rumble. I just can't. I would love to be in there and dump all those dudes over the top rope, punch my card to WrestleMania, but the doctors are just not going to let it happen this time around." Seth Rollins on ESPN's First Take

Rollins has previously stated that the recovery time for the injury he sustained takes about four to six months. January 2026 makes three months since Rollins tore his rotator cuff.

