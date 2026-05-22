Sol Ruca Reveals Triple H's Response to Botched Sol Snatcher on Becky Lynch

It's a move she's hit countless times, and it never ceases to amaze. But when Sol Ruca made her official debut as a member of the Monday Night Raw roster, things did not go according to plan.

The former NXT Women's North American Champion found herself in a promo exchange with Becky Lynch, the greatest female wrestler in WWE history. Everything was going smoothly until The Man got angry and threw a right cross at her new colleague.

Ruca was able to duck out of the way and Lynch instead punched General Manager Adam Pearce. That gave Sol the opportunity to hit the ropes for her Sol Snatcher finisher, but unfortunately, she slipped. The mishap left Becky in the awkward position of having to wait for her second attempt, which was successful.

Triple H was very encouraging after Sol Ruca's Raw debut

The WWE digital team was able to pull off a pretty slick edit to scrub the mistake from their official archive, but the moment lives on in the minds of everyone who watched it happen in real time.

Ruca was a guest on the Ringer Wrestling Show ahead of her match with Becky Lynch this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, and she revealed Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque made sure to give her some words of encouragement after her segment.

“I did have Triple H call me after my debut with Becky and the promo and stuff and he was like, ‘I just want you to know you did a great job.’ I was like ‘Yeah, I’m just gonna stay off social media, not 100% happy with how it turned out.’ But he was like ‘We think you did amazing,’”

“He really just gave me that ok of like ‘You’re fine, don’t care what people say, we think you did amazing and just keep doing what you’re doing.’”

Ruca further expounded upon the effect that social media can have on a performer, saying that one negative comment can weigh more than an outpouring of positivity.

“Social media is tough, especially with the trolls and people hating," Ruca said. "We want to know if people like our matches. We want to know if they’re invested and whatnot. But I feel like it doesn’t matter how many good comments we see if we see one of those bad ones that strikes a nerve, we’re just like ‘Oh my God, I’m the worst. I did terribly.’”

Sol Ruca is widely considered to be one of the brightest young stars in WWE, and she'll get a chance to really show how good she is tomorrow night against the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion.