Solo Sikoa Retains WWE United States Championship In SummerSlam Cage Match

Sikoa keeps the championship with the help of Tala Tonga.

Jon Alba

Solo Sikoa retained the United States Champion at SummerSlam.
Solo Sikoa retained the United States Champion at SummerSlam. / WWE.com

The reign of Solo Sikoa continues, as he gets his WWE SummerSlam moment in a cage match with Jacob Fatu.

Sikoa faced his former Bloodline stablemate, escaping the cage with the help of Tala Tonga. After the match, with the help of Jimmy Uso, Fatu would do a moonsault off the top of the cage to take out JC Mateo and Tanga Loa, much to the delight of the New Jersey crowd.

Sikoa previously had won the title from Fatu at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, aided by the debuting Tala Tonga. It was his first singles championship in WWE, and the cage match on Sunday was his second on TV in WWE. He lost in one to Cody Rhodes in September of last year on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa / WWE.com

SummerSlam Cage Match

The first cage match in SummerSlam history took place in 1994, when Bret Hart defeated Owen Hart to retain the WWE Championship in an all-time classic.

The last cage match at SummerSlam occurred in 2001, with The Undertaker and Kane defeating DDP and Chris Kanyon for the WWE and WCW Tag Team Championship.

Fatu had originally won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41, defeating LA Knight for the title.

