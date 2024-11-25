Some WWE Talent Reportedly Frustrated With New Company Policy
Business continues to boom when it comes to WWE's live event attendance.
Despite ticket prices reaching all-time highs, fans continue to gobble them up in cities all across the globe. A full house each night is obviously preferred to the alternative, but the lack of available seats has led to a squeeze on the amount of comp tickets that are accessible to talent.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that internal comp tickets have been limited for the last few years now, but it's grown increasingly difficult for some in the company to get family and friends in to see a show.
"Numerous WWE talent have expressed frustration that comps are no longer available in many cases," Ross Sapp said. "Instead talent are getting a pre-sale link that their friends and family can utilize and get tickets before general on-sale."
As of writing its unclear if this is an issue across the entire locker room or if certain performers hold priority over others, but numerous talent have reportedly indicated that they've been affected by the new policy.
"When asking for comps, talent send in a request and if granted, talent are informed and a notification was sent via email to whoever got the tickets," according to Ross Sapp. "One talent [Fightful spoke with], who took issue with the change, said that there was no written info or update provided to talent on the change and that they were told by talent relations."
One WWE higher up told Fightful that this is entirely a product of WWE’s recent success and it stretches beyond the locker room with that one source confirming a decline of “seat fillers” in attendance compared to years past.
The new comp request system is apparently not without it's own set of issues, as at least one talent was reportedly asked to pay for tickets after they had been approved months in advance of the show.
