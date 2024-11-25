Some WWE Talent Reportedly Frustrated With New Company Policy

SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT IS BACK!



As reported by @Variety, the legendary WWE event returns on December 14 at @NassauColiseum in Long Island, NY.



👀 MORE INFO: https://t.co/I7BSY8VO6l

🎟️ SIGN UP FOR TICKETS: https://t.co/HGkyy1TTA1 pic.twitter.com/6dEi8Kgqft