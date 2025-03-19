Stephanie Vaquer To Defend Both NXT Women's Titles Next Tuesday On WWE NXT
Stephanie Vaquer came to WWE to prove that she's one of the very best women's wrestlers on the planet.
Winning the NXT Women's Championship off of Giulia at NXT Roadblock last Tuesday was a great start, but there is no rest for Stephanie Two Belts.
The challengers began to line themselves up on the March 18 episode of NXT. Starting with Jordynne Grace who interrupted Vaquer to claim her spot next, only for Jaida Parker to violently inform The Juggernaut that wasn't going to work for her.
After taking out Jordynne and stepping right up to the La Primera, Vaquer accepted her challenge for the NXT Women's Championship next Tuesday night.
Later in the show Fallon Henley approached Stephanie and NXT GM Ava, wondering when her rematch for the NXT Women's North American Championship would take place. Vaquer said she could have it next week as well.
Lexis King will also be defending his NXT Heritage Cup Championship against Je'Von Evans next Tuesday night.
WWE NXT 3/18 Results:
- Chelsea Green retained her Women's United States Championship over Sol Ruca
- Josh Brigg & Yoshiki Inamura won over Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
- The Culling defeated The D'Angelo Family in a Mixed Six-Person Tag Team Match
- Jacy Jayne beat Karmen Petrovic
- Ricky Saints knocked off Ridge Holland
- Trick Williams defeated Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground Match
