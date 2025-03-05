Stephanie Vaquer Reveals Why She's On WWE NXT Instead Of The Main Roster
Stephanie Vaquer is making the most of her opportunities in WWE.
The 31-year-old had a standout match with Mercedes Moné in AEW last June, then proceeded to sign with WWE the following month. She made her debut at a main roster live event in Mexico, but would debut officially under the NXT brand for the first time in September.
Traditionally, most signees go through the NXT system before making the jump to the WWE main roster. However, speaking with Busted Open After Dark, the NXT Women's North American Champion noted that wasn't necessarily the plan for her.
In fact, she had the option to jump right to the main roster. However, she gave a reason for opting for NXT instead.
“My dream. WWE is my dream," she said. "I tried to think I like adult, that option. But WWE is my dream and say, okay, 'this is for me.' Many options and talks, but say 'No, WWE is for me.' And I take NXT because I really like do things or new things, but good. I don’t like the fast and no good. So I say 'okay, I need to learn English, I need to learn TV show, I need to learn American style, WWE style.' So first I say, ‘main roster,’ but changed and say, ‘I want to go to NXT for learn.'"
Vaquer is set to face Giulia at Roadblack at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden next week.
