Steve Austin Reveals Reaction To WWE Hall Of Fame 'Immortal Moment' Induction
Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed his reaction to his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction.
WWE recently announced its inaugural "Immortal Moment" award, with Austin's legendary WrestleMania 13 Submission Match against Bret Hart featuring special guest referee Ken Shamrock set to join the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 during WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas.
During a recent autograph signing with American Icon Autographs, Austin shares his thoughts on what the achievement means to him.
"It was a hell of a match and we knew it at the time. I think it was good that it was in Chicago because Chicago is kind of a stronghold for me, but it would've worked anywhere and the fact that it happened with Bret "The Hitman" Hart. There's a couple behind-the-scenes stories that I don't want to talk about, but it was a hell of a match and it's cool for people to still remember it damn near 30 years later.
Austin added:
"Yeah, it means something to me because if it wasn't for the fans, I wouldn't be sitting here. So, the fact that match is relevant and it's going into 2025 Hall Of Fame for matches and it's the first match to be inducted, cool."
WWE has announced that both Austin and Hart will be present for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which will take place on April 18 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon) have also been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
