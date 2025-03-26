Stone Cold Steve Austin Is The Reason Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Had A Baby
Austin 3:16 says I just made a baby?
Stone Cold Steve Austin has accomplished a lot in his professional wrestling career, whether it be his early accolades in WCW or going on to be one of the biggest box office attractions in WWE history during the height of the Attitude Era.
Little did he know that one of his most noteworthy accomplishments would be facilitating the birth of a child.
Enter Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. They had sexy time back in 2020. Their daughter, Roux, came into the world nine months later. The reason? Good 'ol Stone Cold. Rollins' explanation on Good Morning Football will clear up any confusion you might have.
“Stone Cold is the reason I have a daughter. Flash back to March 2020. Everybody knows COVID shuts down the world, right? The first show post-COVID, post-shutdown, it’s 3:16 Day on RAW, and it’s customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring.- Seth Rollins
"At the time, the hottest thing in professional wrestling was my wife, "The Man" Becky Lynch. She happened to break open one, two, three, four cold ones with Stone Cold. At the end of RAW that night, she was like, ‘You know what? I think it’s time to take some time off to have a baby.’
Rollin's continued:
"If it weren’t for Steve Austin, I wouldn’t be a dad. So, hell yeah. Thanks, Steve-O, you’re the man.”
Love is a beautiful thing, and so is setting the mood with a couple of Steveweisers. However, there's not much of either for Rollins on WWE television at the moment, as he is in a heated feud with CM Punk and Roman Reigns.
The three rivals will face off in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Reportedly Interested In Former TNA Star
Mina Shirakawa Confirms She's Leaving STARDOM And Reveals Future Plans
Orlando Sports Commission Makes Big Push To Land Major WWE & UFC Events
Exclusive: The Hardy Boyz Are Reinventing Themselves In TNA While Helping The Next Generation