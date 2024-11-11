Street Profits' Future in WWE Clouded in Mystery; Latest Report on Their Contract Status
The Street Profits will get another opportunity to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships this Friday night when they challenge the Motor City Machine Guns on SmackDown.
If they are unsuccessful yet again in snapping their nearly 4-year long dry spell, it may become legitimate to question if they'll ever capture gold together in WWE again.
Both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have gotten folks talking in recent weeks with comments made online and to the media, as it appears both men are growing increasingly frustrated with their position in the WWE.
"If you don't have anything to show your worth, you kind of feel like you have no worth, and that's where we're at now," Ford said in a recent interview with the Daily Mail. "You're not in the conversations, not in the ads, not on the billboards ... You kind of just there. And for me, that bothers me."
Ford told the Daily Mail that while he is still grateful to have his dream job of being a WWE Superstar, there's a natural desire to strive for more than the status quo.
Last fall it appeared that something big was in the works for the Street Profits when they were paired up with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. A star-studded group with the potential to run roughshod over the Friday Night SmackDown locker room.
Unfortunately for Ford and Dawkins, that never came to fruition as Lashley would have to take time off after suffering an injury shortly after WrestleMania XL. His contract with WWE then expired and he took his talents over to All Elite Wrestling, which left Ford and Dawkins searching for a new direction.
"We have a WrestleMania win, and then boom, it just stops," Ford told the Daily Mail. "It's been this constant stop and go and stop and go and stop and go with the Profits where we'll get momentum and then the momentum will stop, then momentum will start again, and the momentum will stop. And for us, that's frustrating, because it's hard to get behind a team whose momentum starts and then it shifts again.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select spoke to several talents within WWE who said they had seen and heard the same regarding the Street Profits growing frustrations, but they were not sure if Ford and Dawkins were working, shooting or if it was a combination of the two. Typical for the wrestling business.
With regards to the Street Profits contract status, Ross Sapp was unable to get a concrete answer on their future. Both Ford and Dawkins signed multi-year extensions back in 2019, but it's unclear when exactly their contracts are up and if they intend to re-sign with the company at some point down the line.
When asked directly about his future in wrestling, Montez Ford had only said “still thinking about it” and did not provide any additional context.
A situation to watch for sure ahead of this Friday's episode of SmackDown.
