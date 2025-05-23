Takedown Discussions: WWE WrestleMania 42 Heading Back To Las Vegas?
In a stunning development, the 'Showcase of the Immortals' appears to be heading right back to Las Vegas.
News first broke Thursday afternoon that New Orleans would no longer be the host city next April, and the latest reporting on the matter says that WWE is attempting to finalize a deal that would see Allegiant Stadium host WrestleMania 42 on the weekend of April 18, 2026.
This is an agreement that feels more like an NFL Draft day trade than anything as the city of New Orleans is getting a future WrestleMania and Money in the Bank 2026 in exchange for missing out on next year's event. The question remains, why such a massive pivot this late in the game? And what happens if an agreement to return to Las Vegas cannot be worked out?
Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino are back for another episode of the Takedown Discussions. This week's episode was recorded mere moments after the news first broke that WrestleMania 42 would no longer be held in the Big Easy.
The guys will give their initial reaction and offer up some possible alternatives to Las Vegas if those plans ultimately cannot be finalized.
