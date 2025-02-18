Joey Janela Undergoes Major Arm Surgery, Thanks Former WCW Wrestler Crowbar
Former AEW wrestler and current GCW star Joey Janela is well known for his death-defying in-ring stunts and willingness to take on anyone. But it appears even the "Bad Boy" has caught a bad break.
Janela took to social media Monday night, indicating he had the first major surgery of his career this week. The injury will take him out of action for an unforeseen amount of time.
He posted the following:
I’ve been going hard for the past 6 years nonstop, no major injuries since my knee besides a few hiccups, but that streak has finally come to an unexpected end as I had major surgery today after the complete Decimation of my dominant arm.- Joey Janela
Worst part is Coming to grasp some facts that unfortunately some major plans in my life & career will have to come to a halt but no one works harder when these situations happen.
Thanks to
@wcwcrowbar
again as always, as he not only will rehab me again in no time but also helped me arrange surgery. He’s one of the very best dudes in a business full of weirdos, in the coming months I’ll be putting out lots of merch and different Ways to make income so I can completely 100% dedicate myself to rehab so id appreciate all the support.
Thanks everyone I’ll see you soon, especially
@Atticus_Cogar
#comingsoon
Of note, Janela gave a shoutout to former WCW wrestler Crowbar, who has become a staple of the independent wrestling scene the last several years.
The 35-year-old Janela was with AEW from its inception through 2022, but has been one of the staples of GCW since its inception. He will host his "Spring Break" show WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas on April 19.
