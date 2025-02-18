Wrestling On FanNation

Triple H Unveils New WWE ID Championships To Spotlight Up-And-Coming Talent

As announced by Triple H Tuesday afternoon, the Men's and Women's WWE ID Championships will be defended across the independent scene in the near future.

Rick Ucchino

Triple H at WrestleMania XL Kick-off Event
Triple H at WrestleMania XL Kick-off Event / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has unveiled new men's and women's championship titles for the WWE Independent Development (WWE ID) program.

The WWE ID program, which launched last fall, was created to help provide assistance and publicity to some of the best wrestlers on the independent circuit. In many cases, the program would provide talent with recourses they need in order to properly pursue their dreams of being signed to a major promotion.

Levesque showcased the Men's and Women's WWE ID Championship belts in a post on social media Tuesday afternoon, writing:

The top independent wrestling prospects have been ID’d… and now, we’re ready to spotlight the best of the best.

Here’s your first look at the Men’s and Women’s @WWEID Championships.

In a follow up post, the official WWE ID X account announced that the first WWE ID Champions will be determined in a tournament that will take place across the top independent wrestling promotions.

Once the inaugural champions are crowned, the titles will be defended strictly across the indie scene. More information is set to be released at a later date.

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

