Michael Cole Discusses Corey Graves' WWE Situation After Critical Online Post
Veteran WWE commentator and analyst Corey Graves stirred up a bit of controversy last month after he took to social media to air some apparent frustrations with his position in the company.
In a since deleted post on his X account, Graves wrote the following on January 13 after he had been moved from SmackDown to NXT - essentially ending a nine year run on main roster commentary:
"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty f------ awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been."- Corey Graves on X (now deleted)
Graves was subsequently removed from the NXT commentary desk, before making his return a week later.
Long-time lead WWE announcer Michael Cole was a guest on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE Podcast Tuesday, and was asked by the former United States Champion for the scoop about what was really going on with his broadcast colleague.
Cole did not offer up much additional information, but did make it sound as though even he doesn't know all the details of what happened.
"That’s a strange situation. I love Corey (Graves). Love him to death. I still don’t understand all the dynamics of it. I know that he sent something out on social media that was pretty critical of the company. He tried to explain to everyone that he was trying to curate some interest in maybe a type of a storyline. I don’t think the company saw it that way."
"I think him and the company are working that out. I love Corey to death. He’s an unbelievable commentator. Besides (Pat) McAfee, he’s probably the best partner I’ve ever had."- Michael Cole on IMPAULSIVE
Corey Graves will be back on commentary Tuesday night for the post Vengeance Day episode of NXT on the CW Network.
