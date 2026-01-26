WWE Reportedly Bringing Surprise Names To Saudi Arabia For The Royal Rumble

It is officially Royal Rumble week, and most members of the WWE Universe anticipate a few surprise appearances this time of year.

Whether it be a returning legend, a debuting superstar or a celebrity sighting, unforeseen moments and memories have become synonymous with this event. And even though the Royal Rumble is taking place outside of North America for the first time ever, this year is expected to be no different.

Without spoiling anyone's participation, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now confirmed that the WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque does have a few tricks up his sleeve for this weekend.

"WWE’s charter with talent takes off in the wee hours after this week’s WWE Raw, and the talent will be there all week to prepare for Smackdown and the Royal Rumble," Ross Sapp wrote in his report. "There are also plans to bring in talent on their own later in the week, including surprise names."

It has long been questioned by fans how WWE would be able to keep talent hidden with having to charter flights over to Saudi Arabia, but sources told Ross Sapp that they actually think it will actually be much easier to do so than in years past.

"In previous years, WWE would have to worry about people seeing the talent travel in at various airports, especially with autograph hounds stalking out talent hotels and airports. Now, many there feel as if with their plane chartered, and more privacy provided at their air strip and hotels, it will be easier to keep that quiet."

Who could show up in Saudi Arabia?

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The big name to keep an eye out for is Chris Jericho. Rumors have been swirling for months that the nine-time world champion was leaving All Elite Wrestling for one final tour of duty in WWE, but as of this writing, he's still listed as an active competitor on AEW's roster page.

Powerhouse Hobbs is another former AEW talent who could be making their debut this weekend. Hobbs, who will reportedly wrestle under the name Royce Keys, signed with WWE after his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired earlier this month.

MORE: Seth Rollins Confirms WWE Royal Rumble Status

The folks at BodySlam reported in early January that Brock Lesnar, LA Knight and Chad Gable were all expected to be in Riyadh ahead of the Royal Rumble. The same goes for Tiffany Stratton, who has been out of action since November with an undisclosed injury. AJ Lee is also expected back soon to continue her feud with Becky Lynch.

AJ Lee | Netflix

While there's been no report about her return being imminent, most fans are hoping that Bianca Belair will finally make her long-awaited comeback this weekend as well. The E-S-T has not wrestled since she broke her knuckle against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 42.

