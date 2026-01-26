WWE 2K26 Announces Special Triple H "King of Kings" Edition

WWE has announced another special edition of WWE 2K26.

On Monday afternoon, Triple H shared a social media video on X that was seemingly announcing someone from The Vision as a new cover star for the game. In the hype video, Paul Heyman is seen bugging Triple H about different ideas he had for a Vision feature.

Heyman suggested that Bron Breakker be involved. He pitched Austin Theory as being the youngest ever cover star of the video game. He pitched Brock Lesnar, and he even pitched Logan Paul as a cover star due to his mass appeal and social media following.

In the end, Heyman had a different idea entirely. The video ends with Triple H and Paul Heyman walking into the lobby of WWE headquarters, where a Heyman surprise awaited Triple H.

Triple H will feature on Kings of Kings special edition of WWE 2K26

The surprise? A special and enormous sign showing the upcoming King of Kings edition of WWE 2K26, which will be available for pre-order on January 30.

Last week, WWE announced a special Attitude Era edition of the game during Saturday Night's Main Event. In addition to that, it was revealed that there would be a Monday Night Wars feature in the game, pitting WWE Raw's best and WCW Nitro's best from the late 1990s.

Triple H isn't a stranger to WWE video games covers. He graced the cover of the WWE Raw vs. SmackDown game for PlayStation 2 in 2007. He was also the cover star of the WWE Raw vs. SmackDown Wii game in 2009.

Triple H is a multiple-time WWE Hall of Famer and the current Chief Content Officer in WWE. He entered the Hall of Fame with his Evolution faction and then again on his own last year at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Triple H | WWE

Triple H has been at the helm of WWE creative since Vince McMahon retired from the company amidst a WWE Board of Directors investigation in 2022 and continued to wield his creative power when WWE merged with the UFC into TKO Group.

Prior to that, Triple H was responsible for the NXT brand. NXT was a developmental-only brand when it started out, but became a full-on third brand for WWE thanks to memorable TakeOver events and the arrival of various independent stars. Now, Shawn Michaels is in charge of the creative in NXT.

Earlier on Monday, WWE and 2K dropped a teaser that showcased the appearance of a special AAA talent. This year, it appears that Mr. Iguana will be a playable character in the game.

