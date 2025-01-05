Triple H Answers The Question Everyone's Been Asking About WWE Raw's Runtime On Netflix
Monday Night Raw is just hours away from the big debut on Netflix and finally one of the big questions about the formatting of the show has now been answered.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was a guest on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina and confirmed what many had been speculating for months. Moving Raw from linear television to a streaming giant will mean that the show will no longer have a set runtime on a weekly basis.
"It will be flexible. It will be flexible in I don't necessarily know the time constraints of network television or cable television apply. It's a slightly different platform," Levesque said. "Much like many episodic shows, they have the ability to do whatever the show needs to have down. If this episode needs to be an hour, great, it's an hour. If the next episode needs to be 42 minutes, it's 42 minutes. It's what makes for the best product."
Levesque then clarified that there would not be a 42 minute episode of Raw at any point in the future and promised that the show's length in a given week will best align with the company's business model and storylines.
Triana followed up by asking if the Raw would have an average runtime per episode, to which Levesque replied that the sweet spot for him is two-and-a-half-hours.
"If you had asked me years ago, the two hour shows, you get into them and you don't have the real estate on that program to get everything in there you want to get in, all the stories and characters. Sometimes, it's a good thing because it creates scarcity and opportunity for people to be more over, but sometimes there are things you want to get in there. People lose track of the fact that what we do is live."
Levesque said there are a number of factors that can make it difficult to hit a set time, including the number of storylines, the length of matches on a show and segments potentially running long. He said sometimes three hours can feel long and two hours just isn't enough. Look for Raw to hit that sweet spot in the middle more often than not.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Rock Announces Los Angeles Appearance Just Hours Before WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
WWE SmackDown Results [01/03/24]: Tiffany Stratton Wins WWE Women's Championship
WWE Royal Rumble Set To Take Place In Saudi Arabia In 2026 [Report]
WWE Champion Liv Morgan Shows Off Wrestling Closet And Training Ring On Tour Of Florida Farm