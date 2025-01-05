WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan Could Soon Return To WWE Programming
Could Hulkamania be running wild once again in the near future? That very well may be the case.
Hulk Hogan does not make many appearances on Raw or SmackDown these days, but the 71-year-old is apparently being discussed for some future appearances. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that news Saturday evening, although no specific dates were mentioned.
Hogan did recently appear in a commercial for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event NBC special in San Antonio, Texas. His Real American Beer logo was also spotted Friday night on a new ring mat that's reportedly set to debut on television as soon as this coming Monday night on the Raw on Netflix premiere.
As for whether or not Hogan himself could appear at the next Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, Ross Sapp was not told one way or the other. He was told by one WWE source, however, that it would be surprising for Jesse Ventura to be involved on any show that also had a Hulk Hogan appearance booked.
Hogan's last appearance in WWE came a year ago when he returned for the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania. The former WWE Champion was also booked for the Raw 30th anniversary show in 2023 and was one of the hosts for WrestleMania 37.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Rock Announces Los Angeles Appearance Just Hours Before WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
WWE SmackDown Results [01/03/24]: Tiffany Stratton Wins WWE Women's Championship
WWE Royal Rumble Set To Take Place In Saudi Arabia In 2026 [Report]