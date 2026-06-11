The Rock Opens Up About Disappointing Oscar Season, Recent Cancer Scare & More

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has started to do the media rounds with the live action Moana flim set to hit theaters next month.

The multi-time WWE Champion is once again portraying his now iconic character of Maui, only this time he's stepping in front of the camera to bring the Demigod of the Wind and Sea to life, instead of just loaning his dulcet tones to animation.

Johnson is coming off his critically acclaimed performance as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. It was widely considered to be the best acting job of his career to date and many believed he'd be nominated for an Academy Award. He was not.

Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura found themselves up for consideration instead, with Jordan ultimately taking home the statue for his dual role in Sinners.

Speaking to Esquire Magazine on a wide range of topics, including a recent testicular cancer scare. It turned out to be a case of epididymitis, but he left a doctor's visit earlier this year not knowing for sure due to having a full day of media obligations before he could undergo the necessary testing.

After revealing that he was indeed fine, Johnson expressed his disappointment in not receiving a Best Actor nomination by the Academy.

The Rock wanted to be nominated for an Oscar

Dwayne Johnson, honoree of the Variety Creative Impact in Acting Award for “The Smashing Machine” during the Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 4, 2025. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It would have been incredible to get nominated for an Oscar," Johnson said. "I realized very quickly that it’s a rare thing to reach this pinnacle where you’re even having these conversations. And it’s exciting! It would have been amazing. I wish it happened... But in no uncertain terms did I ever think, 'Oh, that doesn’t matter.' I always thought it mattered. And it has lit a fire in my spine”.

Johnson closed the Oscar conversation by saying he was immediately ready to get back to work. But when will The Final Boss be ready to return to action in WWE?

The Rock has not competed since WrestleMania XL, where he teamed with his cousin Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He also played a key role the main event the following night, where The American Nightmare overcame The Bloodline to defeat The OTC and win the WWE Championship.

Rumors have been swirling for some time that The Rock could have a match at WrestleMania 43 next April in Saudi Arabia. He has not yet committed to that, as far as public knows, but his involvement could have an impact on major plans for Oba Femi next spring.

The Ruler is reportedly in line for a match against Roman Reigns, but it's unclear if that's going to happen at SummerSlam this year or if it's going to be held off for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' in 2027.

If The Rock does decide to comeback to the ring next year, the belief is that he'll be working with Roman Reigns in some capacity. Again, however, nothing is set in stone at this time.