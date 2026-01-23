WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Who Will Earn A WWE Title Shot?

As hard as it may be to believe, the Royal Rumble is right around the corner and Saturday Night's Main Event in Montreal is going to have major implications on WWE's next big Premium Live Event.

Randy Orton, Damian Priest, Sami Zayn and Trick Williams will all face each other this Saturday night with a shot to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title on the line. Who will punch their ticket to Saudi Arabia, and which stars will be left to try their luck in the Men's Royal Rumble Match?

Speaking of the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez have all declared for the Women's Royal Rumble, but first they'll battle each other for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in Montreal and Cody Rhodes says he has a massive receipt he needs to deliver to Jacob Fatu.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to offer their final thoughts and predictions ahead of this weekend's show, and they'll also explain why Sami Zayn should NOT win this huge Fatal 4-Way in front of his hometown fans.

It's also very likely that a fourth match will be added to the card, but what will it be? Maybe Jade Cargill's first WWE Women's Title defense?

You can get more in-depth discussion on Saturday Night's Main Event by watching our predictions video above, and please subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel to check out all of our talk shows and exclusive interviews.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez | WWE

Liv Morgan may be a history-making Women's Tag Team Champion, but it's very hard to imagine a world where Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY drop the titles in their first defense. Stranger things have happened in WWE, but all signs point to Liv being a major player as a singles competitor come WrestleMania.

Morgan should be considered a heavy favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble and face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at the 'Showcase of Immortals'. Rhiyo will likely head to Las Vegas to defend their Women's Tag Titles, and Rick suggests they do so in a multi-team TLC Match.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY

Zack Heydorn: Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY

Blake Lovell: Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu | WWE

Cody Rhodes is no longer the WWE Champion and Jacob Fatu is a major reason why. The Samoan Werewolf interfered in Three Stages of Hell to go after Drew McIntyre, but an unplanned brawl with the American Nightmare allowed Drew to escape the steel cage with the WWE title in his possession.

Both Rhodes and Fatu could be in line for an opportunity to face Drew at WrestleMania, which makes this match very hard to predict. Neither man can really afford a loss and that leads us to believe this one ends with a furious Cody Rhodes doing something that causes the referee to call for the bell.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: No contest, or disqualification loss for Cody

Zack Heydorn: No contest

Blake Lovell: No contest

WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way: Randy Orton vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams

WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way | WWE

The story has been laid out perfectly by WWE. Sami Zayn has the opportunity to win a massive Fatal 4-Way Match in his hometown and become the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship. He would then move on to face Drew McIntyre in Saudi Arabia (where he is beloved), where he could potentially win his first World Championship. Let's be honest though, he will probably be booked to lose to McIntyre... again.

This is exactly why Zayn should not be the winner on Saturday and instead win the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Much like Finn Balor, LA Knight and others, Sami's world title aspirations feel like they have to come to fruition soon, or they never will. Especially with some major players like Bron Breakker and Oba Femi due to get their runs in the very near future.

Why not give Trick Williams his sink or swim moment at the Royal Rumble by having him face Drew McIntyre? He can look like money on a grand stage, even in a losing effort, and Zayn can punch his ticket to Las Vegas. All that said, none of us feel like that's the direction the creative team is taking Zayn this WrestleMania season. He'll likely pick up the win this weekend, but Zack is going with a somewhat surprising pick of Randy Orton.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Sami Zayn

Zack Heydorn: Randy Orton

Blake Lovell: Sami Zayn

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (1/23/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Powerhouse Hobbs Officially Signs With WWE After Leaving AEW

Massive Update On The WWE Return Of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Becky Lynch’s Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly "Locked In"